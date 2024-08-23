A further traffic disruption next week in Tecumseh.

Banwell Road (County Road 43) will be closed from the CP rail tracks south to Shields Street from Monday, August 26 at 7 a.m. until Saturday, August 31 at 5 p.m.



County officials say the closure is for sewer and water main construction, and is part of the reconstruction of County Road 42 which is currently closed in both directions with local access only to residents and businesses from County Road 43 (Banwell Road) to Lauzon Road.



Drivers are asked to access County Road 41 from Manning Road (County Road 19) during the closure.



The full road closure, which began June 17, is expected to last about three months.



Drivers should avoid the area or anticipate increased traffic congestion.



Detour signs will direct traffic around County Road 42 between Lauzon Parkway and County Road 19 (Manning Road), as well as County Road 43 between County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway) and County Road 42.



Access to businesses and residents will be maintained, but other traffic should follow the detours.

