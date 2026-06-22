Banwell Road closure begins Monday for E.C. Row interchange work

Drivers in east Windsor will face closures on Banwell Road starting Monday.

The city says Banwell will be shut down between E.C. Row and the NextStar north entrance, as well as from Intersection Road to Shields Street, as crews shift traffic onto the new southbound alignment for the interchange project.

The first closure runs from 7 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A second closure from Intersection to Shields begins 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues until 6 p.m. Friday.

E.C. Row Expressway, Lesperance Road and Manning Road will stay open.

Detour signage will be posted.

For updates, drivers can contact 311 or check the city’s construction map online.