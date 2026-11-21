The Banwell Gardens groundbreaking ceremony seen in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 20, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Dignitaries gathered at the site of the future Banwell Gardens on Friday to hold a groundbreaking ceremony. The long-term care home will add 650 jobs to the area, as well as 50 beds.

This facility will replace the existing Banwell Gardens, which has 142 beds. The new facility will hold 192.

“Our government is improving long-term care by building more homes, hiring more staff, and making historic investments to support families and protect their loved ones,” said Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, minister of long-term care.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Windsor and the surrounding community. Once construction is complete, 192 residents will have a modern home where they can receive the care they need, when they need it.”

The facility will have six resident home areas throughout three floors, with dining and activity spaces, lounges, and bedrooms. The ground floor resident home areas will be designed to support residents with cognitive impairments and will have a secure courtyard. The second and third floors will have an outdoor terrace.

Banwell Gardens groundbreaking The Banwell Gardens groundbreaking ceremony seen in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 20, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Banwell Gardens is expected to accept patients in summer of 2028.

“The groundbreaking of the new Banwell Gardens Long-Term Care Home is an exciting milestone for Windsor, bringing a state-of-the-art, 192-bed facility that will provide seniors with the high-quality care they deserve close to home,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.

“By expanding long-term care capacity in our community, this investment will help more residents age with dignity while staying connected to their families, friends, and the community they call home.”