Windsor police say a bank fraud suspect has been arrested in York Region.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old China Jade Lam last week .

She was wanted in connection with a 64-thousand-dollar bank fraud.

The woman -- who is from Markham -- was wanted on charges of fraud over five-thousand, obtaining by false pretenses, using a forged document, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence among other offenses.

Another suspect, a 42-year-old man from Ancaster, was arrested in Niagara Falls by OPP in late October.