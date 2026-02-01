A week dedicated to ending the stigma around eating disorders.

The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) is once again hosting Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

This awareness week runs annually from February 1-7.

Local events have been organized to spread awareness, educate, and inspire others to take action in supporting those impacted by eating disorders.

A number of events will be taking place this week such as free yoga class at Devonshire Mall on February 1, hosted by BANA and lululemon, a free webinar on February 4, community booths at the University of Windsor, among more.

Adriana Grande, Health Promotion Educator at BANA, says they want to end the stigma.

"Based on statistics we know that approximately one million people in Canada are diagnosed with an eating disorder, but when we look at global data we think that number is probably closer to 2.7-million people. So, we want to educate folks as much as we can, bust those myths, and get people into the right program."

She says while there are many events going on, BANA has also partnered with the libraries in Windsor and Essex County.

"We've curated collections of books, and provided resources, so folks can go out in their community and access the resources there."

Grande says there are other ways the community can show support.

"Purple is the colour that signifies the support of eating disorders and awareness. So we often say to people that if you want to show support, you can wear purple, post a photo to social media and tag @BANAWindsor, or use the hashtag #showusyourpurple."

This week has been commemorated across Canada since 1988 and draws attention to the causes, prevalence, and impact of eating disorders.

Those looking for more information or who are looking for support can contact the local Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association at (519) 969-2112, or visit their website at www.bana.ca.