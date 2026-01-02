The Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has redefined what it means to be a global giant. And he may once again make history at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The artist born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio is up for six awards.

He is also the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for album, song and record of the year simultaneously.

Win or lose, experts say Bad Bunny's Grammy nominations mark a symbolic moment for Latinos.

That is because his critically acclaimed 2025 album "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" took local, traditional Puerto Rican sounds and made them global smash hits.

It's also because his success arrives in a particularly tense political moment.