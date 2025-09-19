"Saturday Night Live" has announced its hosts for the start of its 51st season.

Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, and Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage for the first three episodes.

NBC made the announcement on Thursday.

Bad Bunny hosts on Oct. 4, with Doja Cat as the musical guest. Amy Poehler hosts on Oct. 11, marking 50 years since the first "SNL" episode.

Role Model will be the musical guest.

Sabrina Carpenter will host and perform on Oct. 18.

The show also welcomes five new featured players following several cast departures.

"SNL" recently won 12 Emmys.