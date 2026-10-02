Backstreet Boys coming to Toronto for four shows at Rogers Centre in February

The Backstreet Boys have announced a four-concert residency in Toronto this February for their only North American stadium shows.

Backstreet’s back for four-concert run in Toronto The Backstreet Boys have announced a four-concert residency in Toronto this February for their only North American stadium shows.

The Backstreet Boys will be coming to Toronto for a four-show residency at the Rogers Centre next year.

The shows will be held on Feb. 12, 13, 19, and 20, Rogers and Live Nation said in a news release issued Friday.

Into the Millennium- Homecoming: Live in Canada will be the band’s only stadium shows in North America in 2027, the news release noted.

The band is following up their ‘Into the Millennium Sphere’ shows in Las Vegas with the Toronto concerts as well as a 10-show stadium residency in Düsseldorf, Germany, which began last week.

Presale tickets will be available to Rogers customers on Oct. 5 and the public sale will begin on Oct. 9.