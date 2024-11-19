The "all clear" has been given at the University of Windsor.
The school says power has been restored along with internet to the Toldo Lancer Centre, Leddy Library and CAW Student Centre.
Those facilities will reopen during regular hours today.
There was a temporary power disruption reported by the university around 2 Monday afternoon, cancelling classes for the day.
