The Florida Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champions by beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the final.

They are the NHL's first back-to-back winners since Tampa Bay in 2020 and '21 and the third team to do it this century.

Sam Reinhart scored four of the five goals, including the Cup clincher again.

The Panthers have won 11 of 12 playoff series since Matthew Tkachuk arrived by trade and Paul Maurice took over as coach in the summer of 2022.

Connor McDavid was again denied the first title of his career in his second consecutive final.

Canada's Stanley Cup drought reached 32 years.

