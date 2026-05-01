The nomination period is now open for candidates interested in running in October's municipal election.

So far today in Windsor-Essex, a number of incumbents have filed their nomination papers.

In Essex, Mayor Sherry Bondy is seeking re-election along with Deputy Mayor Robbie Shepley.

In LaSalle, Mayor Crystal Meloche has announced she's running again and councillor Mike Seguin has also filed and is seeking a councillor's seat.

In Amherstburg, current councillor Linden Crain is making the jump and is running for deputy mayor and current deputy mayor Chris Gibb has filed for the mayor's seat.

In Tecumseh, current deputy mayor Joe Bachetti is seeking the mayor's seat.

Bachetti told AM800's The Kyle Horner Show, it's been one of the greatest honours of his life to serve the municipality.

"This morning, I filed my papers to run for the Office of Mayor in this fall's municipal election," says Bachetti. "I'm putting in the dedication, passion, and care that make our town so special. I want to see that continue in the future, and it's time."

He says he was a councillor for 20 years and has been deputy mayor for 12 years.

"I've been doing this now for many years, and it's time for me to step up," says Bachetti. "So I made the decision in consulting with the family, close friends, and the community out there, and they've asked and encouraged me to run, and so I am taking that step to run for mayor this fall."

Bachetti says he has plenty of experience.

"I am the current deputy warden for the County of Essex," says Bachetti. "All the skill sets being the chair of the health unit, the Essex County Library board has given me the skill set to say, 'You know, Joe, you can do more for your community,' and I believe the strongest communities are built when leadership listens."

Meanwhile, current deputy mayor for the Town of Amherstburg, Chris Gibb, has announced he's running for mayor.

This was Gibb's first term on council.

Gibb says he feels ready for this next chapter.

"It's a little bit overwhelming right now... you know, you think about this for four years and when the day comes... my hand was shaking signing the paperwork. So, I'm just ready to get out there, to meet people, to listen to what they have to say, and then help formulate a vision for the next four years for Amherstburg."

He says the time was right to run for mayor.

"I've spent 30 years in business as someone who helps people come together, and find solutions to their issues. I think that that experience, and the enthusiasm that I'm going to be bringing to the position makes me an excellent candidate for mayor, and we will find out in October if the voters in Amherstburg agree with me."

Gibb says he plans on speaking to as many residents as possible.

"We do this for the people of our municipality, so I'm really looking forward to hearing their perspective, seeing what their concerns are, and seeing if they choose me to do it... to find solutions and to solve problems, and to turn this town over to the next generation better than we found it."

Candidates have until August 21 to file nomination papers.

The election takes place on Monday, October 26.