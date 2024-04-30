Babyface will hit the Colosseum Stage at Caesars Windsor this summer.

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is a 13-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer, and will be at Caesars on Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Babyface is the only producer to win the "Producer of the Year" category four times and is the co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and Pink.

Babyface has released Multi-Platinum albums including Tender Lover, featuring the Number One song "Tender Lover," For the Cool in You, which included "Never Keeping Secrets" and "When Can I See You", and The Day featuring "Every Time I Close My Eyes".

He has written and produced hits for Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder, and countless others.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made on the Caesars Windsor website, or Ticketmaster.