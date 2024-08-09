ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Detroit Zoo says the birth of a gorilla at the zoo in suburban Detroit is the first in its 96-year history.

The gorilla that was born Thursday doesn't have a name yet, and the sex has not been determined.



The newcomer now four other gorillas at the zoo, including mother Bandia and father Mshindi.



Those four arrived a year ago. Staff worked for months to prepare the troop.



They even carried a stuffed gorilla around the habitat to demonstrate how to carry the baby.



The public won't see the gorillas until the zoo feels confident that mom has bonded with her baby.

