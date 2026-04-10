A 'baby boom' at the Windsor Fire and Rescue Service in 2025.

The service reports 29 of its firefighters had 30 babies in 2025, with twins in the mix.

The group recently got together for a picture to capture the firefighters and their new kids.

Chief Jamie Waffle says it all came together after he received a phone call from one of his members, Rick Miller, who saw a photo posted by a U.S. fire department showing new dads and moms with their children and wanted to do something like that here.

Waffle says it was so cool to be a part of the picture and all the family members there for the moment.

"They didn't just get pictures with their new ones; they got pictures with their other children and their spouses in the mix. It was a great, fun morning for these guys to celebrate life," he says.

Waffle says family is what it's all about.

"I've always looked at it: when you join the fire service, you don't just bring on new individuals; you bring on their families. Who knows what 30 new babies will do for the future of Windsor Fire, but at the same time, we're very excited for these families," he says.

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The 29 firefighters celebrating a new arrival in 2025 represents 12 per cent of the 258 front line staff at Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Waffle says he's been with the service since 1997, and he doesn't remember a time when there were this many firefighters having children in the same year.

"It was a busy year, but what a way for them to put it all together. A little piece of history for the service in the years to come. You never know, maybe you'll get an influx of staff in the future who try to outdo themselves and break the record," he says.

Waffle adds it's a picture that he will definitely have put into his office.