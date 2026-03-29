Filmmaker Avi Lewis has been elected as the NDP's new leader defeating his four rivals on the first ballot with nearly 40,000 votes.

This victory signals a shift toward the party pushing big, unabashedly left-wing policies like government owned and operated grocery stores as grassroots pushed for change after a devastating election result last year.

Lewis said in his victory speech that Canada needs a government that "works for the many, not the money."

Lewis began his speech with a call for unity in the party, brining his leadership rivals on stage along with the NDP caucus as they all hugged it out.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew also took the stage, flanked by Lewis volunteers and supporters.

Lewis said that he looks forward to speaking with Premier David Eby when he is back home in B.C., and also with the other provincial NDP leaders he called "premiers in waiting."

The new NDP leader did not name specific policies, but acknowledged there are differences between the federal and provincial branches.

Lewis said NDP members don't need to agree on every issue, but these debates show that the party is growing and is a big tent that can welcome people from many different perspectives.

There are differences between the federal party and Alberta and Saskatchewan branches on energy policy, as the Lewis-led party is expected to push more aggressively for Canada to move away for fossil fuel power.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi released his own energy policy Friday that talks about expanding Trans Mountain pipeline capacity and revisiting projects like the Energy East pipeline.

Lewis continued his speech by saying the last year shows Canada needs the NDP more than ever as people still struggle with the high cost of living.

He said that other politicians will say they feel the pain of their constituents, but won't name the root cause.

Lewis pointed to the economy, saying it is rigged by the top one per cent and noted key services like groceries, telecoms and banks are being controlled by a small handful of companies.

“The cost of living emergency is driven by the extreme wealth and power in the hands of the one per cent," Lewis said.

Lewis said that to pay for his ambitious agenda of expanding public services and starting new ones, like federally run and owned grocery stores, the NDP will focus on increasing corporate and wealth taxes.

"We know that a thriving world is possible, and we won't let them stand in our way," Lewis said in his speech.

He said that the money is out there to pay for these ideas, and Canada just needs a government with the courage to get it.

Lewis said that the party needs to start year-round political organizing to be ready for the next election and will become a "beacon for the 99 per cent."

Lewis comes from a long line of New Democrats with his grandfather David Lewis being a founding member and former leader. His father, Stephen Lewis is a former Ontario NDP Leader.

Lewis said his father is in ill-health, but is still here to see this moment.

The party's chief electoral officer says there were nearly 71,000 votes cast.

Alberta MP Heather McPherson placed second with just shy of 21,000 votes, followed by social worker Tanille Johnston, union leader Rob Ashton and farmer Tony McQuail.

Lewis has said that he is not in a rush to enter the House of Commons and plans on starting his leadership by strengthening the grassroots before seeking elected office.