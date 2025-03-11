The average asking rental rates in the Windsor area remain below the national rate average.

A monthly report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation, which analyzes listings in the former's network, says the average rent for a one-bedroom in the Windsor area was $1,543 a month in February, down 0.3 per cent over February 2024.

The national average for a one-bedroom apartment in February was $1,877, down 2.3 per cent compared to February 2024.

The figure puts the average rate in Windsor $334 below the national average.

The average rate for a two-bedroom apartment in the Windsor area hit $1,853 in February, off 2.7 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.

The national average for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,257, 2.7 per cent lower than February 2024, and putting the rates in the Windsor area $404 below the national average.

Overall, average asking rents across Canada fell year-over-year for the fifth straight month in February to $2,088.

The monthly report says rents declined 4.8 per cent last month, marking the largest decrease since April 2021.

The report says that despite those declines, average rents in Canada are still 5.2 per cent higher than two years earlier and 16.9 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand says asking rents are softening as supply outweighs demand, with record-high apartment completions coming at the same time that population growth has slowed and the economy faces heightened risks due to a trade war with the U.S.