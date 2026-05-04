The average sales price for a home in Windsor-Essex has dropped.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) says the average price was $572,150.00 in April 2026.

That's down 1.11 per cent compared to April 2025.

The association says the number of listings in Windsor-Essex has increased.

There were 1,333 listings in April, a spike of 8.20 per cent compared to a year ago.

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WECAR is also reporting a drop in the number of properties sold.

There were 437 properties sold last month, a 3.53 drop compared to April 2025.

WECAR says 123 residential units were sold in the price range between $550,000 and $699,999, while 108 units were sold in the price range between $420,000 and $549,999.

Market activity year to date is up 0.42 per cent.