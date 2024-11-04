The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is out with its monthly report.

For October, 451 homes were sold, up 19% from a year ago, with 1,029 listings which also saw a 10% increase compared to October of 2023.

The average sales price for a home was $579,000 up 9% from last October.

The total sales volume for all real estate transactions in October was $302-million, up 27%.

Year to date, the real estate sector in Windsor-Essex has seen $2.9-billion in sales activity.

WECAR is reporting the top three housing types include a bungalow, two-storey and a ranch.