The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is out with its monthly report looking at December .

242 homes were sold, up 0.41 per cent from a year ago, with 399 listings, which also saw a 29.97 per cent increase compared to December 2023.

The average sale price for a home was $585,542, up 14.42 per cent from December 2023.

WECAR reports there were a total of 5,075 sales in 2024, up 3.34 per cent over 2023.