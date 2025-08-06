The average price of a home in Windsor-Essex has dropped.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average price of a home last month in Windsor-Essex was $592,092.

That's down 1.63 per cent compared to July 2024 when the average sales price was $601,917.

The July stats show a 1.83 per cent increase in the number of listings.

Last month, there were 1,337 listings compared to 1,313 in July 2024.

The number of properties sold last month was also up 3.49 per cent compared to the previous year.

In July 2025, 504 properties were sold compared to 487 in July 2024.

Year-to-date listings are also up 12.91 per cent with 7,933 available listings so far this year.

146 properties were sold last month in the price range of $420,000 to $549,999 and 128 properties sold between $550,000 to $699,999.