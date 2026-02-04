The price of a home in Windsor-Essex is dropping.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is out with its monthly stats for January 2026.

According to the association, the average sales price of a home in Windsor-Essex last month was $528,040.00.

That's a 7.63% drop compared to January 2025, when the average sales price was $571,635.00.

WECAR is also reporting a 4.37% drop in the number of listings.

There were 788 listings last month compared to 824 in January 2025.

The association says 267 properties sold in January, but residential sales were down 1.48% compared to last year.

WECAR says 65 properties were sold last month in the price range of $550,000 to $699,999, and 63 properties were sold between $420,000 and $549,999.