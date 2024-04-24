WINNIPEG - Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and assist as the Colorado Avalanche scored three unanswered second-period goals en route to a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday that tied their first-round NHL playoff series at a game apiece.

The best-of-seven Western Conference matchup shifts to Denver for Friday's Game 3.



Miles Wood, Zach Parise, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Avalanche.



Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves for Colorado, rebounding from his Game 1 performance when he allowed seven goals on 23 shots.



David Gustaffson and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets.



Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced for Winnipeg in front of another sold-out crowd of 15,225 white-clad fans at Canada Life Centre.

