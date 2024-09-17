The Windsor Assembly Plant is reportedly getting another product.

"More good news for Windsor," says Greg Layson of Automotive News Canada. "More proof that this plant is incredibly versatile and can build just about anything."



Layson told AM800's The Morning Drive, Stellantis is planning to end production of the Dodge Durango at a Michigan plant.

"Stellantis is killing that product and replacing it with something a little smaller and changing where it's built so no longer in Detroit, the new one which is going to be called the Stealth will be built in Windsor according to all my sources and that should start toward the end of 2026 into 2027," says Layson.



He says the local plant will eventually produce four vehicles on three shifts.



"Now you got the minivan, the Charger, the Stealth and there's going to be another Chrysler product brought to Windsor as well so at least four vehicles being built in Windsor probably by about 2027, so that's big news," says Layson. "It means eventually three shifts return at full strength at Windsor Assembly Plant and that's good news for the local economy. Plants need to be able to build multiple vehicles and multiple power trains and that's what I've been saying about Windsor for a long time now is that it can build electric vehicles, hybrids and those powered by the internal combustion engine and so Windsor is really sitting pretty when it comes to being able to fill that factory to capacity."

The United Auto Workers' union has filed federal labour charges with the National Labor Relations Board in the U-S over the possible move of the Dodge Durango production out of the U-S.



The union accuses the company of refusing to release information about its plans for the vehicle.



Stellantis has denied violating the collective agreement and says it's managing the timing of when it brings new vehicles to market in order to be competitive.



There's been no confirmation from the company about the new product for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

