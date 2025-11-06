The Windsor Police Service says it's making major strides in the fight against vehicle theft.

The police service says its auto theft unit has recovered 79% of vehicles reported stolen so far this year.

Police say the milestone highlights the unit's growing impact on the service’s ongoing effort to curb auto theft across Windsor and Amherstburg.

The unit was launched in 2024 after the police service received a $900,000 grant from the provincial government.

The auto theft unit includes three full-time officers that investigate auto thefts as well as community outreach while preserving frontline patrol resources.

The police service says since the launch, vehicle thefts are down 17% compared to 2024 and 27% compared to 2021.

According to police, 24% of investigations have led to criminal charges.

Police say officers within the unit work closely with local dealerships and community groups to raise awareness and help residents protect their vehicles.

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says, "These numbers represent real progress."