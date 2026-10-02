Auto sales see fourth consecutive month of gains in September: DesRosiers

Glenn Stevens Jr., the executive director of MichAuto’s Detroit regional chamber, says he is ‘really fearful of jobs on both sides of the border’ for the auto i

Canada-U.S. tariffs are ‘damaging the economics of a very integrated supply chain’: auto expert

Canada-U.S. tariffs are ‘damaging the economics of a very integrated supply chain’: auto expert Glenn Stevens Jr., the executive director of MichAuto’s Detroit regional chamber, says he is ‘really fearful of jobs on both sides of the border’ for the auto i

RICHMOND HILL — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales in September were up from a year ago, marking the fourth consecutive month of sales gains.

The firm estimates 168,000 vehicles were sold in the month, up 3.4 per cent from September 2025.

Andrew King, managing partner at DesRosiers, says the market has shown stability in recent months despite conflict in the Middle East and a tariff dispute with the United States.

But DesRosiers says sales could be weaker in the fourth quarter, compared with stronger sales seen in 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, auto sales are still 0.7 per cent lower than 2025 levels.

Despite the winning streak, auto sales have slowed this year as gas prices remain elevated and Canadian households pull back on spending amid geopolitical uncertainties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.