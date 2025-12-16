Authorities have released three new videos of a man they believe is responsible for the shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured nine.

Officials said Monday that they are also seeking the public's help in finding him and that the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his identification.

Although the footage didn't show his face, the video provided the clearest images yet of the man.

Police had released a person of interest they had detained on Sunday, finding no reason to keep him in custody.

This setback left law enforcement without a known suspect.

The shooting happened Saturday during a busy time on campus, causing chaos and a lockdown.