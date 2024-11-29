As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.

The Quebec government decided last spring to study the possibility of setting a minimum age for social media accounts.

The youth wing of Quebec's governing party says social media use leads to poor concentration and lost sleep, and they want a ban for children under 16. But some experts suggest a ban would be hard to enforce and could do more harm than good.

A poll in May showed that 71 per cent of adult Quebecers surveyed said they supported a social media ban for minors.

The Australian Senate passed a social media ban for children on Thursday.

The law will make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 45 million dollars for failing to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts.

But it's still not clear how platforms will enforce the age limit. Some critics also say a ban could isolate vulnerable children who seek out communities online.