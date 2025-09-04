This past August was cooler and drier than normal across Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada reports that the average temperature was 20.9 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees cooler than normal for the month.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says overall, the temperatures for the entire month were below seasonal with everything factored in.

"It started out fairly warm, consistently in the high 20s and low 30s," he says. "That last week of August, however, really dropped down the overall average with temperatures well below seasonal, both daytime highs and overnight lows. That really brought you down about one full degree overall."

The area also recorded just 27 millimetres of rain, compared to an average of 76 mm for the month.

Flisfeder says it was much drier than normal.

"It was one of the driest Augusts on record for the Windsor Airport," he says. "It was the eighth driest using the airport data, so it was definitely very dry. It's the driest it's been in quite some time. Looking back, you'd have to go back to 2010, so 15 years since it was that dry."

Flisfeder says usually the region has a fair amount of low-pressure systems making their way from the U.S. Midwest up through Southern Ontario.

"This year everything kind of diverged around southern Ontario, with northern Ontario, particularly east of Lake Superior, getting the bulk of the rain this summer. Everything else was either driven south or didn't make its way to us at all," he says.

Overall, the weather service says August was drier than normal for most regions, especially in central and eastern portions of southern Ontario as well as the Northeast.