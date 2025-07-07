A youth has died following an ATV collision in Chatham-Kent.

Emergency crews responded to a private property on Thursday night (Jul. 3) for a crash involving three youths.

One of the youths was found unresponsive and officers immediately initiated life-saving measures.

The youth was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, and later airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre, where they succumbed to their injuries.

"The Chatham-Kent Police Service extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and the loved one affected by this tragic incident. Out of respect for those involved, no further information will be released at this time," CKPS said in a news release.