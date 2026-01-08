Nick Reiner's high-profile attorney has been removed from his case.

But he says Reiner is not guilty of murder under California law in the killing of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Attorney Alan Jackson did not explain why he left the case.

A public defender has been appointed to replace him.

The couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14. Reiner's plea hearing has been postponed until Feb. 23.

The prosecution has not decided on seeking the death penalty.

Jackson's departure adds new uncertainty to the case.