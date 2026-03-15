A quick response from police thwarted an attempted stabbing in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were responding to unrelated call in the 1000 block of Drouillard Road when they heard screams coming from further down the street.

Several bystanders began gesturing and yelling, alerting officers to a disturbance.

Two men were observed in an altercation, and police say it appeared that one man was running from the other, ducking and crouching behind a parked vehicle.

As officers approached, the aggressor reportedly fled the scene toward the area behind a business.

The investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly chased the victim with a knife and attempted to stab him.

The suspect was quickly located at a nearby residence and exited after officers issued verbal commands.

Police said he was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.