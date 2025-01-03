A 51-year-old man from Tecumseh is facing a handful of charges including attempted murder after a disturbance on 10th Concession Road in Tecumseh.

According to provincial police, members of Essex County OPP responded to a disturbance call early Thursday morning at a home at 10th Concession Road.

Police have released little information but say the man was arrested and charged.

The man's also charged with assault with a weapon, intimidation, theft under $5000 and breach of recognizance.

Police say the accused and two victims were treated at hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing and the Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate.