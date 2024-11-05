A shooting in south Windsor has resulted in 16 charges being laid.

Windsor police say 50-year-old Bernard Joseph Grant is facing a list of charges including attempted murder after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 100-block of Marlin Avenue, near Division Road.

According to police, officers were called to the scene for a report of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they saw extensive damage to a house and several vehicles.

The investigation revealed, a man drove a van to the property and intentionally rammed into multiple vehicles, then fired several shots at the home before fleeing the scene.

His vehicle was located torched in the 6000 block of Baseline Road and after a brief foot chase, the man was arrested nearby.

Other charges against Grant include assault, discharging a firearm with intent to cause harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, occupying a vehicle with a firearm and uttering threats.

Police say a woman was home at the time of the incident but was not hurt.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information or video footage to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.