A reminder from LaSalle Police to be alert after an attempted bank card fraud in the town.

This past Sunday, police received a report from a resident who received a suspicious call from an individual claiming to be from their bank.

The caller advised the resident that their bank card was compromised and instructed them to cut the card into pieces, place it in an envelope, and wait for a courier to attend their residence and pick it up, where it'll be returned to the bank.

Recognizing that the call was suspicious, the resident called their bank using the phone number on the back of their bank card.

The bank confirmed that the prior call was fraudulent.

Shortly thereafter, an Uber driver arrived at the residence to collect the envelope, presumably on behalf of the fraudster, but was sent away by the resident.

The LaSalle Police Service is reminding community members that scams of this nature are increasingly common. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take the following precautions:

- Always verify the source of information-contact your bank directly by attending the branch or calling the official number located on the back of the card.

- Never provide personal information over the phone-such as your address, PIN number, or account details-regardless of how much information the caller may already have.

- Hang up immediately if you suspect the call is fraudulent and verify the information yourself.

- Be aware that banks will never send a personal courier to your residence to collect compromised debit or credit cards.