Police are looking for three suspects after an attempted armed robbery in Windsor.

On Sunday night, officers were called to the 900-block of Ottawa Street and learned two young people were approached by three people in Lanspeary Park who pulled out a canister of bear spray and demanded their cell phones and other belongings.

Police say when the victims refused to comply, one was struck in the face, but the pair managed to flee to a nearby business and called 9-1-1.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, with a slender build and blonde wavy hair who was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, with a slender to medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black ski mask, black sweater, and black pants.

The third suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5’8” tall, with a muscular build who also wore a black ski mask, black sweater, and black pants.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to review surveillance or dash-cam footage from 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on November 2 for evidence.