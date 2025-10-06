The Windsor Spitfires' seven-game winning streak to open the Ontario Hockey League regular season is over.

Pierce Mbuyi struck twice as the Attack doubled Windsor 6-3 in Owen Sound on Sunday.

Masen Wray, Nicholas Sykora, Lenny Greenberg, and Tristan Delisle had the other goals for Owen Sound, who improved to 5-2-0.

Liam Greentree scored twice and Jack Nesbitt once as the Spitfires ran into penalty trouble in the game.

Owen Sound had nine power play opportunities, scoring on one in the victory.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday on the road in Sault Ste. Marie to face the Greyhounds.

AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.