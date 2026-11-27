The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre seen in Belle River, Ont. on June 19, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Atlas Tube Centre has reopened after an incident Friday morning.

There was an odour of natural gas inside the facility in Lakeshore which led to an evacuation.

The municipality says the source of the smell, which was identified as an equipment issue, was repaired and the recreation centre reopened shortly after.

“We appreciate the professional response by Lakeshore staff, Lakeshore Fire Rescue Services, and Enbridge. Their work helped us reopen the facility with minimal impact on programming and rentals. We also appreciate the patience of our patrons as we dealt with the issue,” said Vanessa Stratton, Lakeshore’s Executive Director of Community Services.