DETROIT - A high-profile spat between the United Auto Workers and Stellantis over reopening an Illinois factory complex has made its way into the race for U.S. president and could bring a strike against the automaker.

In a speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, union President Shawn Fain accused Stellantis of reneging on promises to restart a now-closed assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois.



The union won the reopening in contract talks last fall after striking at Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford.



Fain told the convention that the UAW will take whatever action is necessary to make Stellantis keep its commitments.



Stellantis said it stands by the commitment and it strongly objects to union allegations that it's violating terms of the contract.

