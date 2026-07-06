The Canadian Space Agency said in a statement that Hansen will explore other professional opportunities and serve as a reservist for the Air Force.

Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen leaving Canadian Space Agency The Canadian Space Agency said in a statement that Hansen will explore other professional opportunities and serve as a reservist for the Air Force.

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who made a historic trip around the moon aboard NASA’s Artemis 2 mission in April, is leaving the Canadian Space Agency.

A statement released by the agency today said Hansen will pursue “new professional opportunities” as of September.

He will continue to serve as a reservist with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“This unique position is a deliberate launch pad designed to leave the door open for creative, ongoing ways to support and enable the vital work happening in Canada with respect to space, and I’m excited for the new challenges it will bring,” Hansen said in a social media post on Monday.

Hansen said the future depends on a “fierce” continuation of Canadian innovation and exploration in space.

“The technological breakthroughs and economic benefits born from this sector are vital for our country and the world, and I am as determined as ever to push that work forward,” he said.

The four-person Artemis II crew — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Hansen and Christina Koch — were the first human beings to go around the moon in more than 50 years.

This image from video provided by NASA shows the Artemis II crew, from left, Canadian astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch and pilot Victor Glover as they speak with NASA Mission Co... This image from video provided by NASA shows the Artemis II crew, from left, Canadian astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch and pilot Victor Glover as they speak with NASA Mission Control in a video conference while en route to the moon, Thursday, April 2, 2026. (NASA via AP) (AP Third Party)

The mission took them further from Earth than any human has gone before — more than 406,000 kilometres. It is part of a series of missions designed to explore more of the moon, with plans for a lunar landing in 2028, and eventually the first crewed mission to Mars.

On the trip, Hansen became the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit and the first person to speak French while en route to the moon.

In a statement Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Hansen for his “extraordinary” service to Canada.

“With Artemis II, Canada became only the second nation on Earth to send an astronaut on a lunar mission. This remarkable achievement reflects Colonel Hansen’s exceptional skill, unwavering dedication, and decades of perseverance,” Carney said. “It is also a testament to Canada — our world-class scientists, cutting-edge technology, and remarkable astronauts.”

Artemis II crew make a special appearance in Ottawa Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a commemorative coin before presenting it to astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the crew of the Artemis II mission in his office in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Throughout his career, Carney said Hansen has carried forward the legacies of Canadian astronauts Marc Garneau, Roberta Bondar and Chris Hadfield.

“Like those who came before him, Colonel Hansen united millions of Canadians around a single mission and pushed the boundaries of what we believed was possible,” he said. “In doing so, he reminded us of what Canadians can achieve when we take risks and work together to make the greatest country in the world even better.”

Hansen, 50, of London, Ont., was a fighter pilot when he was recruited by the Canadian Space Agency in 2009.

“To the Canadian Armed Forces, the (Canadian Space Agency), NASA, our international partners, and my family: thank you. And to all Canadians: thank you for believing in what our country can achieve when we aim high,” he said on social media. “The mission continues.”

Artemis II crew make a special appearance in Ottawa Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, joins astronauts of the Artemis II mission, Pilot Victor Glover, left to right, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Artemis Capsule Communicator Jenni Gibbons, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, and Commander Reid Wiseman, as they arrive to visit with students at the Museum of Nature in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone