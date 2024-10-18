Assumption High School is holding its annual can drive this weekend.

This will be the 70th year the drive has taken place where those in the community can donate to those in need.

Students and staff will be at the school on Saturday morning to collect the donations of cans, or non-perishable food items.

The donations will be given to the St. Vincent de Paul Caring Hearts food banks.

This is the first year the collection will take place at the school and they are hoping to receive 15,000 cans.

Jaclyn Castagna, department head at Assumption High School, says she's hoping for a great turn out.

"We do our best to help out our local St. Vincent de Paul, it's definitely a time of need. So, we're hoping to get close to 15,000 or more cans to help out those in the community, I know it's very much needed at this time."



She says monetary donations are also accepted.



"All that money will go towards the purchase of cans or food in whatever they particularly need for that location."



Castagna says the students are excited.



"We actually moved the timeline up to around Thanksgiving. We do a lot to give back to the community during the month of December, so we moved it up this year with hopes that we can create that buzz within the school community. I think our students are delivering, and we're hopeful that we can reach that 15,000 can total."

Assumption High School is located at 1100 Huron Church Road.

Donations will be accepted on October 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the back of the school.