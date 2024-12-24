A Windsor church is expecting to see more visitors for its Christmas masses.

Assumption Church on Huron Church Road, near the Ambassador Bridge is hosting four Christmas masses this year.

Parishioner Paul Mullins, who also heads up the fundraising initiative for the restoration of the church says Christmas masses bring more people to the historic church.

He says it's beautiful to see the strong attendance for the Christmas masses.

"The attendance on a day to day or week to week basis isn't as strong as it used to be but Christmas is always different and if they can't get there on a regular basis, they do want to get there on Christmas and it makes it very special," he says.

Mullins says Assumption Church is a special place for a lot of people.

"I got to tell you, it's always beautiful to see the Christmas mass at midnight filled completely and there's several other services and the attendance for this very special occasion is always incredibly high," says Mullins.

He says he enjoys seeing so many people celebrating Christmas at the church.

"Many people that are not able to get there often make a special effort to be there and the church of course is always decorated in sort a beautiful way that," he says.

The church will have Christmas Eve masses at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a midnight mass and a mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m.