Assault suspect arrested for breaching bail shortly after being released

A 47-year-old man facing numerous assault-related charges has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions less than 24 hours after being released.

On Sept. 3, the man was granted bail on multiple charges including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, choking, uttering threats to cause death, mischief, breach of probation, and failure to comply with a release order.

As part of his release, he was required to comply with several court-ordered conditions including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Windsor Police bail compliance officers determined that the man breached his conditions shortly after being released.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, bail compliance officers, with assistance from the OPP, located and arrested the man in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue.

He has now been charged with 12 counts of failure to comply with a release order.