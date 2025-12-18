A suspect in an alleged assault has been charged following a three-hour standoff with Windsor police officers.

At 1 p.m. on December 17, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 3400 block of Byng Road, near Foster Avenue.

A person reported to police that they had fled the home after allegedly being assaulted and threatened by a male suspect.

The suspect also allegedly threw the victim's dogs across the room and threatened to kill them.

The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers made verbal contact with the suspect, who refused to exit the residence.

In response, police established a secure perimeter and requested assistance from the Emergency Services Unit and trained negotiators to resolve the situation safely.

At approximately 4 p.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.