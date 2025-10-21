One person has been charged with assault following an incident at an arena in Essex.

On September 14, officers with the Essex OPP detachment were called to a report of an assault at the Harrow Arena on Mcaffee Street.

Investigators learned that there was an altercation in the arena lobby, and one person was assaulted.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

A 41-year-old man from Leamington was arrested and charged with assault.

