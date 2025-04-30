Two deadlines that will determine the fate of Hudson's Bay are coming this week, but hope may already be on the horizon.

Anyone interested in buying Canada's oldest company or assets like the rights to its iconic Stripes brand has until today at 5 p-m to submit binding proposals.

Hudson's Bay and those overseeing the sale have not said whether any suitors have made a formal pitch for the business or its non-lease assets, but the company's financial adviser Reflect Advisors has said there has been "a high level of interest."

A source with knowledge of the process, who was not authorized to speak on the matter, says "a strong mix of recognizable North American businesses, together with financial partners" have expressed interest.

Separate from that sales process is another for properties held by the department store chain or its sister Saks businesses. Binding bids for the leases are due Thursday.

An April 22nd court filing revealed 18 unnamed parties submitted letters of intent expressing interest in a total of 65 leases.

Some of the parties are interested in other Hudson's Bay assets but the document did not say what they covet.