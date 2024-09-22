Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) has launched an after-school art program in the city's west end.

Program director Marc Ngui says Sandwich Visionaries is open to youth of all ages.



"It's a program that will give the participants the opportunity to learn about local history and culture through creative activities led by local artists who are connected to the neighbourhood. It's run in partnership with the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan, that our main sponsor for it, and we're working with the Windsor Public Library and the Centre for Cities at the University of Windsor."



He says the program combines creativity while also learning about the history of Sandwich.



"Sandwich is probably the oldest neighbourhood in Windsor and it's got a lot of history. It was around for the war of 1812, it was the landing point for the Underground Railroad for folks escaping slavery in the United States, and it's also kind of right on the doorstep of the new national urban park and on the doorstep of the new international bridge crossing."



Ngui says the program is already proving popular.



"We've got a bunch of regulars already which is really nice to see. Our first day we were over capacity, so the next day we had to move to the bigger rooms, so it feels like a good solid start and I think it would be great to have more people turn out as well."



The program runs Monday's and Wednesday's from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday's 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Muir Branch of the Windsor Public Library, 363 Mill Street.



Programming is free and is on a drop-in basis until the end of March 2025.

