A popular June event is returning to the Walkerville area this weekend.

Art in the Park will take place at Willistead Park on June 7 and June 8 and is put on by the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918.

The event - which continues to grow year over year - will feature over 300 exhibitors offering fine art, handmade goods, food, and more.

New this year will be interactive exhibits for kids, new characters to meet and engage with throughout the park, as well as an on-site escape room experience by Hidden Trails for teens and adults.

Chair of the event, Allan Kidd, says there's something for everyone.

"We've got art of all kinds from watercolours, to lithograph, photography, we've even got metal work that you would put out in your garden. There's all kinds of things. We've got foods that you can take with you, or food that you can eat on the spot. Lots of entertainment. There's something for everybody - including the kids."

He says the park will be packed with vendors.

"I'm having trouble finding room to add any more. We get way more applicants than we can accommodate, but we don't want it too crowded for the people. I've got lots of new artists though, some people retire, some people don't come back if they don't sell enough, so I've got about 70 new vendors."

Kidd says this event is so important as funds raised are for charity.

"We build orphanages and schools in Africa, we buy wheelchairs in Windsor. We try to spread the wealth around, and everybody that comes in there is helping us to do that work because my club is 70 to 80 people, so without an army of volunteers and the tens of thousands that come to the event - we couldn't do all the good work that we do."

Approximately 35,000 people attended the event in 2024.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the gate.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Shuttle bus services will be available to event goers in the Hiram Walker parking lot at Riverside Drive and Montreuil Avenue, as well as on Kildare Road at the SWT Plant between Ottawa Street and Tecumseh Road. Shuttles will rotate approximately every 10 minutes.