Art in the Park returns to Willistead Manor this weekend

Celebrate Summer with AM800 at Art in the Park

Art in the Park returns to the grounds surrounding the beautiful and historic Willistead Manor in Walkerville this weekend.

The event is held the first full weekend in June of each year and is the signature event that launches Windsor’s festival season.

Allan Kidd, committee chair for Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), says Art in the Park is one of Ontario’s largest arts and crafts festivals, drawing exhibitors from Manitoba to New Brunswick.

“I’ve got about 310 exhibitors this year, and of those, there’s 70 new ones. We have a new thing in our kids zone. We’ve got a bunch of young kids that have brought all of their little crafts, 25 of them Saturday, and another 25 on Sunday. It’s brand new thing for us,” Kidd said.

He says there will be plenty of entertainment.

“We’ve got country, we’ve got jazz, we’ve got a rock band from Walkerville [Collegiate Institute], a little bit of everything,” he said.

He says organizers have added a wide array of food options this year.

“A crazy number of dessert type treats,” Kidd said. “You’ve got Italian, Greek, Thai. We’ve got tacos, churros, we’ve got anything you could imagine.”

Kidd added that tickets are available at the gate on June 6 and 7, or you can save $1 by ordering in advance online.

-With files from CTV Windsor’s Melanie Kentner and 89X’s Jonny Parks