The Windsor Police Arson Unit has been called in following a fire in the city's east end on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to an active fire in the 11000 block of Riverside Drive East shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Riverside between Clover Street and Greenpark Boulevard was closed for several hours while firefighters put out the fire.

Officials say no one was injured and damage is estimated at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact arson investigators at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.