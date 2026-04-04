The Windsor Police Arson Unit has been called in following a fire in the city's east end on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to an active fire in the 11000 block of Riverside Drive East shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Riverside between Clover Street and Greenpark Boulevard was closed for several hours while firefighters put out the fire.
Officials say no one was injured and damage is estimated at $1 million.
Anyone with information is asked to contact arson investigators at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.