Arson suspected after fire damages historic Sandpoint Beach totem pole

A historic landmark at Windsor’s Sandpoint Beach has been damaged by fire, with the City of Windsor saying arson is suspected but has not been confirmed.

The city issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying it was saddened by the damage to the park’s totem pole, which occurred earlier in the day.

The incident remains under investigation and the city says further updates will be provided as information is confirmed.

am800-news-totem-pole-sandpoint-beach2-oct2026 Fire damages historic totem pole at Windsor's Sandpoint Beach. Oct. 20, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The painted totem pole has stood at Sandpoint Beach for more than four decades.

Dating back to 1982, the pole stands more than 15 metres tall and was carved from a red cedar log brought to Windsor from British Columbia.

The Rotary Club of Windsor-St. Clair helped fund the creation of the landmark.

An Indigenous carver spent more than 14 months creating the pole before it was installed at the park.

The extent of the fire damage and what it could mean for the future of the totem pole have not yet been announced.

-With files from CTV Windsor